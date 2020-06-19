SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is stressing the importance of firework safety during 4th of July.
According to a release from OSFM, 126 people were injured and one was killed by fireworks in Illinois last year.
With several firework displays canceled there is a concern about an increase in novelty use of fireworks and illegal fireworks in Illinois.
Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez says, “Due to numerous community fireworks displays being canceled, we are concerned that people will resort to lighting fireworks in their backyard. It is important to remember fireworks are dangerous and should only be used by someone who has a permit and the proper training. We still want people to remember our safety message; Fireworks: Leave them to the Professionals!”
In 2018 the National Fire Protection Association said an estimated 19,500 fires were caused by fireworks. These fires are not only caused by commercial/consumer fireworks, but also by unregulated novelty fireworks that are sometimes purchased at local supermarkets, the association said.
“Home fireworks should be limited to “novelties” including sparklers, snappers, poppers, etc. as can be purchased in any general retailer. Even these can be very dangerous. Sparklers account for the greatest number of fireworks injuries, and often to the youngest victims. Sparklers burn in excess of 1200 degrees – hot enough to melt many metals and hot enough turn steel glowing red. An instantaneous touch of this will cause a burn and may result in permanent damage or scarring,” said Bob Wetzel OSFM Fire Safety Compliance Manager.
