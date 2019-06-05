TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Six months ago, almost all of what Mayor Bruce Barry saw was debris and rubble.
"I [never saw] anything like that in my life," he said. "To see that in my hometown was sort of shocking to me."
In the days that followed, then-Gov.-elect JB Pritzker and state Sen. Andy Manar toured the hardest hit areas on Taylorville's southwest side. Both pledged to do whatever they could to help.
"They fulfilled their promise that they made to me six months ago," Barry said.
That promise was printed on pages 582 and 583 of the new state budget. $500,000 will make its way to Taylorville to help with ongoing recovery efforts.
"There are dangerous trees that haven't fallen yet but need to come down," Barry said. "There are sidewalks and roads to repair from the tornado."
Taylorville looks very different from what it did six months ago. As Barry toured his city then, he saw more than what was immediately obvious — he saw hope.
"It has been amazing to watch how the community has come together," he said. "But now it's up to us to continue this."