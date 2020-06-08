SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The State of Illinois has donated more than 450,000 cloth face masks to businesses to help them protect employees returning to work in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan.
“Many of these industries were among the first companies to donate their existing supplies of PPE to protect healthcare workers and frontline staff in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “These companies provide key services that enable the continuous operation of business and government functions which is crucial to the health, safety and economic security of our state.”
The state will also be distributing more than 18,000 thermometers to licensed daycares in Illinois.
“The health and well-being of children, families and our childcare providers is crucial to restoring our economy,” said Deputy Governor Jesse Ruiz. “As working parents begin to transition back to the office, our child care providers are being asked to implement new protocols, such as temperature checks, to protect the children, families and staff from the virus.”
For more information about Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan, visit coronavirus.illinois.gov.
