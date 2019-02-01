SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering provisional access to medical marijuana for those waiting for officials to review their applications.
Under the provision, people who applied for medical marijuana access between December 1 and January 31 can get provisional access for up to 90 days.
“They’re going to have access within 24 hours for the traditional pilot program with this provisional access,” said Christine Karhliker of HCI Alternatives. “It’ll come to their email. It’ll be like a boarding pass, and they can use it to have access to their medicine right away.”
The provisional access began February 1.