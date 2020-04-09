SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Both nationally and state-wide, there is a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders. Helping fill that void, is the Illinois Primary Health Care Association (IPHCA).
President and CEO of IPHCA, Jordan Powell, says PPE is in high demand, but that demand is outweighing the supply.
"We serve 1.4 million individuals," Powell says. "'Many of those are in underserved communities and as we know now, those individuals are being disproportionality impacted by COVID-19."
With health centers seeing delays in getting supplies, IPHCA took matters into their own hands. The association started to purchase and distribute PPE directly to its health center members.
"IPHCA, and our health centers, have worked closely with our partner Centene," Powell says. "They have been tremendously helpful in locating PPE and getting it delivered here to Springfield, and then we take it from there."
IPHCA has worked with Springfield Box&Go to package up the PPE, so it can be distributed to health centers around the state.
"We have 112,00 surgical masks," Powell says. "We have about 6,000 N-95 masks; we're expecting another 30,000 N-95 masks. A couple thousand face shields, gowns."
One of the centers that will receive the donation is Crossing in Decatur. CEO of Crossing, Tanya Andricks says health centers have been limited on the number of PPE they can purchase.
"Crossing Health Care represents six sites and locations of the 390 that these supplies will go out to," Andricks says. "For us, our supplier limited us to three boxes of 50 surgical masks per week. When you have over 100 employees and you're masking any patient that comes in sick, that's just inadequate."
According to Andricks, PPE is imperative to protect staff so they can continue to take care of patients.
"At a time when masks used to be considered disposable now, we're conserving them to make sure our supplies last," Andricks says. "We all are very compelled to advance our mission, and that's to provide comprehensive needed health care to some of the most vulnerable communities in the state."
IPHCA says they received two donations. One, from The Steans Family Foundation and another from the Walder Foundation. These donations allowed the association to purchase $400,000 of PPE.