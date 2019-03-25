DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It's a sobering number: 658 murder cases left open while DNA evidence remains untested.
Illinois State Police say it will take up to two years to even put a dent in that number.
State lawmakers met with ISP in Chicago to discuss what can be done to eliminate that backlog of predominately Chicago cases.
But in central Illinois, law enforcement isn't seeing much of an issues.
"We're having really good results with the crime lab getting back to us within usually 30 to 60 days maximum," said Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell.
Campbell also says he hasn't heard of any other local agencies having issues in central Illinois.
So even if it isn't causing a dire backlog locally, how can the state handle this issue? ISP says it all comes down to manpower and resources.
Campbell says this isn't an issue that affects his office directly, but he sympathizes with the pain loved ones feel.
"It's not just bringing a criminal to justice — which is a key component to this," Campbell said. "It's getting justice for the victim or victims. [DNA] is the most critical thing we have. The DNA evidence is irrefutable."