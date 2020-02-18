SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Council said plastic pollution is not only a global problem, but a problem in the state.
The director of the Environmental Council, Jen Walling, said plastic is polluting Illinois rivers.
"You're going to find plastic waste lining the rivers, in the bottom of the rivers," Walling said. "You're going to find it hurting and harming animal wildlife."
That's why the council, along with state lawmakers, introduced a variety of bills aimed at tackling the problem of plastic pollution.
"One of the bills has to do with reducing the amount of plastic the state of Illinois uses itself," Walling said. "Another bill bans Styrofoam food containers. The final one is a container deposit and that's coupled with single use plastic by request only."
Another law that's being pushed is the carry out bag tax incentive.
"The carry out bag incentive that we put together is a 10 cent tax on each plastic bag or paper bag or any bag," Walling said. "This is to encourage consumers to bring their own bags."
Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (D-Glenview) said she was moved to sponsor the bill that would ban Styrofoam containers because of her children.
"One of the things my youngest son said to me last year in session is, 'mom, if you don't do something about saving our environment now, by the time I'm your age, it's going to be too late'," she said. "To me, that was a call to action."
Although these bills are aimed at making it easier for the consumer to not use plastics, Boones Saloon manager Steve Luparell said he doesn't know how his business will operate without using plastics or Styrofoam.
"It's going to affect the delivery services. It's going to affect us. I understand the environmental impact this is having, but what is the solution," Luparell said. "I think a lot of people are going to be jumping through hoops to figure that out."
Country Market manager Liz Havens said she would just get rid of bags at her store completely.
"I would probably just do away with bags in general and really encourage customers to bring their own bags," Havens said.
The bills have been introduced and are now waiting to be assigned to committee.