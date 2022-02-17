SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple Illinois lawmakers were told to leave a House session Thursday for refusing to wear a mask.
In a 66-39 vote to uphold House Rule 51.5, lawmakers voted to remove those who did not have masks on. Those lawmakers included State Reps. Joe Sosnowski, Tony McCombie, Blaine Wilhour, Brad Halbrook, Adam Niemerg, David Welter, David Friess, Chris Miller, Dan Caulkins and Andrew Chesney.
The lawmakers were allowed to participate remotely in session.
Lawmakers issued the following statement after the fact:
“For the third day in a row, we refused to comply with the House mask mandate because of our commitment to highlight the unnecessary school mask mandate and because we are tired of rules and policies that don’t make any sense. This time the Democrat majority followed through with their threat to remove us from the House floor and we were forced to vote on bills remotely instead of in person on the House floor.
"At one point House Speaker Emanuel Chris Welch stated that there were more important things to do than spend time on the House floor debating masks. His statement illustrates how out of touch the Democrat majority is when it comes to the frustration of parents across the state of Illinois. These parents are tired of the cruelty brought on their children with these senseless mask mandates at schools. They are tired and frustrated and they want someone to listen to them. What can be more important than the concerns of parents about what is happening to their children.
"Our message to Illinois parents is simple. We are listening to you. We stand with you, and we support you. The Democrats are feeling the heat because the public has had enough of the two years of the mandates and the disregard for their concerns. We must be resolved now more than ever to return Illinois to normalcy. We are going to keep fighting for your rights as parents to make healthcare decisions for your kids and we hope you will keep fighting too.”
