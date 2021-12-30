ILLINOIS, (WAND) - Illinois Lieutenant Governor announced she has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton announced she tested positive for COVID-19.
"I have mild symptoms and will isolate as I recover," she wrote in the post. "I'm so relieved to be fully vaccinated and boosted. If you have yet to do so, please get vaccinated, your booster and wear a mask."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.