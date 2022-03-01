SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois celebrated a major milestone in the pandemic with more than 8 million Illinoisans vaccinated, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
On Tuesday, the governor said the state is moving in the right direction. With COVID-19 hospitalizations declining and case rates dropping since the omicron surge at the beginning of the year.
"Today, our hospitals are returning to more normal patient admissions and are better able to attend to their patients," the governor said.
On Monday, the state dropped its mask mandate. Nearly two years to the date, the state issued a disaster declaration and a stay-at-home order. Since March 2020, Illinois has recorded more than 3 million COVID-19 cases and more than 32,000 people have died.
"In Champaign County, we have lost 290 of our residents," said Julie Pryde, administrator for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department. "While that number is devastating, they are more than a number."
State health leaders are encouraged by the numbers and metrics they are seeing, especially with vaccination rates. More than 8 million Illinoisans are fully vaccinated.
"Each day we average another 16,000 more COVID vaccinations, including 4,600 people getting vaccinated for the first time each day," said Pritzker.
While the mask mandate is dropped, health leaders said many in the state will continue to wear a mask for health reasons. Masks are still required in long-term care facilities and health care settings.
