(WAND) — On Wednesday night, Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe released a statement announcing that Circuit Judge Thomas Cunningham ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in the case regarding the Pre-Trial Fairness Act. Certain provisions of the act were found unconstitutional, including pre-trial release and bail reform.
The law suit involved 65 counties who filed against Governor JB Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Senate President Donald Harmon and Speaker of the House Christopher Welch.
In the statement, Jim Rowe said, “Today’s ruling affirms that we are still a government of the people, and that the Constitutional protections afforded to the citizens of Illinois – most importantly the right to exercise our voice with our vote – are inalienable. The Act was a 765 page bill passed during a lame duck session under cover of darkness at 4:00a.m., affording legislators less than one hour to read it and vote on it, and denying the general public any opportunity to offer comment or input. It amended the State Constitution and eroded the constitutional protections of the Victim Rights Act, all while disenfranchising the people of their Constitutional right to vote on such reforms. The people of Illinois deserve better than that, and today’s verdict condemns the Act for exactly what it is: unconstitutional.”
Governor JB Pritzker released a statement that said, “Today’s ruling is a setback for the principles we fought to protect through the passage of the SAFE-T Act. The General Assembly and advocates worked to replace an antiquated criminal justice system with a system rooted in equity and fairness. We cannot and should not defend a system that fails to keep people safe by allowing those who are a threat to their community the ability to simply buy their way out of jail. I thank the Attorney General for his work on this case and look forward to the Illinois Supreme Court taking up the appeal as soon as possible.”
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
