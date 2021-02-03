SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Wednesday that any of the 177 state legislators who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine may do so under the Phase 1b grouping.
Pritzker said this came at the request of members of the General Assembly.
"The State of Illinois has urgent and vital business that must be addressed, and we hope that the General Assembly will engage in a robust and productive schedule in coming weeks and months," Pritzker's office told WAND News.
The Governor added that he will not be getting a vaccine in Phase 1b.
