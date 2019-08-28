SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies are joining forces to step up patrols over Labor Day weekend.
"Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and other impairing substances is a serious crime that endangers not only the driver but everyone on the road," said Cynthia Watters, bureau chief of IDOT's Safety Programs and Engineering. "We urge you to avoid this life or death situation by planning ahead for a sober ride home."
The Labor Day enforcement campaign began Aug. 16. Police have been conducting hundreds of additional patrols to remove drunk and drugged drivers from Illinois roads and check for seat belt use.
These efforts will heighten going into the holiday weekend.
"The Labor Day holiday is a time for celebration with family and friends," said Acting ISP Director Brendan Kelly. "We urge motorists to celebrate responsibly to avoid a senseless tragedy. If you're going to drink, don't drive or you will be held accountable."
Police issued these reminders if you are hosting a party:
• You can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served is involved in an impaired driving crash.
• Make sure all your guests designate a sober driver in advance or help arrange ride sharing.
• Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.
• Keep cab numbers or ride sharing apps handy. Take the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.
If you are attending a party:
• Designate your sober driver before the party begins. Give that person your car keys.
• Ask a sober friend or family member for a ride, call a cab, take public transportation, use ride sharing or just stay where you are until you are sober.
• Never let friends leave your sight if you think they are about to drive impaired.
• Always buckle up — it is your best defense against an impaired driver.