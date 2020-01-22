SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Secretary of State's Office is under scrutiny after more than 500 non-US citizens were registered to vote by mistake.
The State Board of Elections confirmed more than a dozen non-citizens went to the polls. However, the board is working on figuring out who actually are citizens.
With early voting for the primary election less than two weeks away, Gov. JB Pritzker said his office wants to make a full investigation. He said making sure the American democracy is working properly is a priority for him.
The Board of Elections confirmed to WAND News the error from the Secretary of State's Office. It was brought to the board's attention in December of 2019. Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the Board of Elections, said it is unknown how many people who previously registered to vote might be included in the list of 574 "voters".
When applying for a driver's license, one can be asked to register to vote. In the process, an applicant is asked if they are a US citizen. Dietrich said 574 people checked "no". The applications were sent over for registration anyway. The issue believed to be a programming error.
"We determined out of those 574, only 545 actually had registrations completed," Dietrich said.
The spokesman then told WAND News 16 out of the 545 applicants cast 19 ballots.
"I believe there are four voters among the 16 who actually voted ... who had a fairly extensive voting history," Dietrich said.
WAND News reached out to Don Gray, the Sangamon County clerk. Gray said one person was suspended from the voting system and they did not vote. WAND News also reached out to the Champaign County Clerk, but he was out of the office. Then, the station contacted Josh Tanner, the Macon County Clerk. Tanner said seven people were listed as non-citizens. However, one of them voted, then verified themselves as a citizen.
"We're going to investigate each one of them," Tanner said. "Ask them to come in and clear up any question if they're a citizen or not."
Both Gray and Tanner said whatever information they receive from the Secretary of State is assumed checked and cleared. Pritzker said the programming error was addressed. State Rep. Tim Butler called for a legislative hearing on the issue.