CHICAGO (WAND) - Nearly 3.2 million in marijuana products were sold on the first day of legal cannabis in Illinois.
According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, 77,128 transactions to purchases cannabis were done on the first day. That generated $3,176,256.
“As we start a new decade, Illinois has achieved a monumental milestone," said Toi Hutchinson, senior advisor to the governor for cannabis control, in a statement, "launching the legalization of cannabis in a way that includes communities left behind for far too long, creates good jobs and expunges thousands of records for those who have lost out on opportunities and ends prohibition."
Illinois was the 11th state to allow marijuana to purchased for recreational use. The law allows people 21 and older to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.
Thousands of Illinois residents lined up early Wednesday to be among the first to purchase cannabis as recreational cannabis became legal.
Cannabis sales could generate $250 million for Illinois by 2022, according to estimates by state officials.
Michigan made recreational marijuana legal on Dec. 1. Indiana and Wisconsin still criminalize the use and sale of marijuana.