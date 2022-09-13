Grantee
Project Description
Funding
Berwyn Development Corporation
Economic recovery plan focused on workforce, demographic trends, infrastructure and more.
$75,000.00
Blackhawk Hills Resource Conservation & Development
Economic recovery plan focused on workforce, job growth and programming
$121,061.22
City of Cahokia Heights
Economic recovery plan that includes all three of the communities that form Cahokia Heights.
$74,840.00
City of Cairo
Economic recovery plan focused on formulating policies to improve Cairo's economic prospects.
$75,000.00
City of Carbondale
Updated economic development strategic plan that responds to the economic impacts of the pandemic.
$75,000.00
City of Casey
Economic recovery plan focused on commercial and retail corridors.
$26,000.00
City of Danville
Economic recovery and connectivity planning project in Downtown.
$75,000.00
City of Effingham
Economic recovery plan for the City which will focus on residential housing and workforce housing
$75,000.00
City of Freeport
Economic recovery planning for Freeport’s Downtown.
$75,000.00
City of Genoa
Economic recovery planning project with an emphasis on housing.
$33,923.26
City of Jacksonville
Economic recovery planning project with an emphasis on housing.
$75,000.00
City of Monmouth
Economic development strategy with a focus on new private investment in commercial, industrial, and residential development opportunities.
$68,000.00
City of Ottawa
Economic recovery plan focused on downtown residential development and short-term rentals.
$75,000.00
City of Pana
Economic recovery plan focused on public and local business sector collaboration.
$38,000.00
City of Robinson
Economic recovery plan with a focus on community outreach, housing and more.
$75,000.00
City of Savanna
Economic revitalization plan with a focus on housing.
$50,000.00
City of Sesser
Economic recovery plan focused on social and economic trends with a focus on the impact of COVID-19 and goals for the city.
$25,000.00
City of Springfield
Downtown and Medical District master plan.
$150,000.00
City of Woodstock
Study of the economic opportunities associated with an arts market.
$75,000.00
Coles Together
Regional plan focused on COVID-19 recovery and economic infrastructure.
$150,000.00
DevCorp North dba Rogers Park Business Alliance
Economic recovery plan for Howard Street commercial corridor.
$99,030.45
Downtown Neighborhood Association of Elgin
Economic recovery plan focused on Elgin’s Downtown Central Corridor.
$39,620.00
Greater Peoria Economic Development Council
Economic recovery plan focused on regional workforce.
$150,000.00
Great River Economic Development Foundation
Housing plan for Adams County and City of Quincy.
$54,844.00
Greater Champaign-Urbana Economic Partnership
Regional market analysis focused on office, retail, and industrial spaces.
$150,000.00
Henry County
Tourism plan to identify strategies to reestablish a tourism governance structure.
$75,000.00
Kane County
Creating a plan to support and study impacts on industry, mental health and broadband access.
$150,000.00
McLean County Regional Planning Commission
Economic recovery plan focused on expanding housing services and affordable housing options.
$83,793.05
Mercer County Better Together
Economic recovery plan to evaluate potential partnership structures between local government and non-profits.
$64,226.78
Mercer County Board of Supervisors
Economic recovery plan focused on COVID-19 recovery with a focus on population growth and job creation.
$75,000.00
Monroe County EDC
Regional economic recovery plan.
$75,000.00
North Central Illinois Council of Governments
Economic recovery plan for broadband assessment and design.
$150,000.00
Ogle County
Economic recovery plan focused on broadband, employment, and housing.
$75,000.00
Region 1 Joint Planning Commission
Northern Illinois Emerging Industry and Workforce Analysis
$148,916.94
Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
Tourism recovery master plan focused on tourism and business impacts.
$150,000.00
Southern Five Regional Planning District
Economic recovery plan for the five southernmost counties in Illinois focused on industry and jobs.
$75,000.00
Sullivan Chamber and Economic Development
Economic recovery plan with a focus on workforce and housing.
$40,000.00
Village of Bannockburn
Economic recovery plan focused on various areas including commercial zones, collaboration with education institutions, tourism and more.
$67,814.09
Village of Chatham
Economic recovery plan with a focus on infrastructure and impacts of remote work.
$75,000.00
Village of Flanagan
Economic recovery plan focused on population, economic opportunities, and quality of life.
$58,868.00
Village of Grantfork
Economic recovery plan focused on workforce and industry.
$38,390.00
Village of Hardin
Business district redevelopment plan focused on supporting and attracting businesses and commercial corridors.
$74,998.00
State of Illinois announces recipients of $3.5 Million grants through RISE Program
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- 42 grant recipients will soon receive nearly $3.5 million in funding to accelerate local economic recovery initiatives.
Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the recipients of the grant on Tuesday.
The State is able to provide these grants, through the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery (RISE) program. The funds will be used to help local governments and economic development organizations (EDOs) to create or update economic plans to promote economic recovery.
After the plans are created, the DCEO will offer grantees a competitive grant opportunity to apply for funding for specific projects included in their plans. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“Cities, regions, towns and villages across Illinois understand the opportunities and needs of their own communities and the RISE program empowers them to collaborate and plan for improvements,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These grants will help communities craft economic development plans that reflect the specific impact of the pandemic on their region, with the opportunity to apply for funding to put the plans into action in the future.”
RISE was developed to empowers local governments and regional EDOs to create meaningful plans that align with the state’s overarching economic plan, with a focus on specific initiatives and investments that support recovery from the pandemic.
“Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, we are investing in cities and towns across Illinois to boost their economic recovery,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “The RISE program helps communities create meaningful plans that include tangible next steps tailored to their unique needs and opportunities. These plans will help cities, towns and regions be competitive for additional funding to support projects outlined in the plans that will improve quality of life and economic development across Illinois.”
With the RISE funds awardees will be reimbursed for costs associated with developing or updating an economic recovery plan, including salaries or contractual costs, research, outreach, and public meetings as well as expenses associated with administering the grant, such as meeting space rentals and printing.
According to officials, applicants that faced financial and capacity constraints or were located in underserved communities were prioritized for an award.
Once plans are completed, grantees will have the opportunity to apply for grants to fund specific initiatives or investments outlined in their economic plans.
All eligible applicants were required to provide letters of support from the local municipality or counties impacted by the plan.
The grantees are located in all ten economic regions of the state and awards range from $25,000 to $150,000, with an average grant award of $82,300.
