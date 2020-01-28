SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Student Loan Investment Act was signed into law in 2019.
State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the goal is to help ease student loan debt for college graduates.
"Nationally, there's about $1.6 trillion in student debt," Frerichs said. "The median student loan debt right now is about $18,000."
According to Frerichs, the debt is impacting the economy.
"Students are graduating from college, unable to buy a house, buy a car, start up a company," Frerichs said. "They are delaying starting a family, in some cases. It's these major life purchases that help fuel our economy."
The Student Loan Investment Act will allow the treasury to invest more than $700 million to facilitate loans and other tuition payment options. Frerichs said the treasury is working to make sure the money is used wisely, in order to make the greatest impact.
"We're talking with universities," Frerichs said. "We're talking to financial institutions, trying to make sure we're all working together."
The treasurer said it's not about grants or giveaways. Refinancing options for student loan debt is one of the main topics being explored.
"We're investing in our work force, to make sure they will stay here in the state of Illinois, and they're attractive for employers," Frerichs said. "The goal is, we're going to help students refinance their debt and have savings out there."
This program could help as many as 50,000 families.
"There is a student debt crisis in our state, and in our country, and people have sat back long enough, hoping it will resolve itself," Frerichs said. "We want to be part of the solution."
The first investment is expected to occur in 2021.