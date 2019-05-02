DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur will benefit from another major donation from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
In her annual State of the City address Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe announced the foundation will be donating another $1 million for community revitalization.
This is the second $1 million donation from the foundation for revitalization.
Mayor Moore Wolfe said the funds will enable the city to fix aging Decatur neighborhoods.
Last year, the Buffett foundation donated $30 million for a Community Care Campus which is under construction.
In April, $25 million was donated for a new building to house the Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation and Baby Talk.