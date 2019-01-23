SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Governor JB Pritzker and Treasurer Michael Frerichs Wednesday announced plans to help federal workers affected by the government shutdown.
The two said roughly 8,000 federal workers in Illinois have been affected by the shutdown.
“Through no fault of their own, they are not receiving their paychecks,” Pritzker said. “For these people, some of whom are required to work even while they’re not being paid, day-to-day expenses are piling up. Rent, mortgages, loan payments are all coming due.”
Pritzker and Frerichs announced $100 million of low-interest loans for affected workers to be distributed through banks and credit unions.
“We have investments all over in treasury notes, commercial paper and highly rated repurchase agreements,” Frerichs said. “So we’re just moving some of those … we try to keep a certain amount liquid … that we’re making available to banks.”
The state is also offering help through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program for affected workers.