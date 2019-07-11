MT ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Department of Natural Resource officers are looking for the person(s) responsible for damaging an area at Spitler Woods.
IDNR officers say the Red Oak pavilion at Spitler Woods was damaged. They believe the damage happened sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, when someone drove into the pavilion.
The incident is still under investigation as of Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to call 670-9454.
WAND News will continue to follow this story. Check for more details as they become available.