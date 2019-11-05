SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police said troopers have written eight times more Scott's Law Violations in 2019 than they did the previous year.
Central Region Publication Officer Mindy Carroll said the numbers are continuing to climb.
"Last year at this time, we had written 729 'Move Over Citations,'" Carroll said. "Currently this year, we are at 5,860."
Carroll said state police have been trying to raise awareness about Scott's Law since January.
"In January, we lost Trooper Christopher Lambert. He was on a crash, his lights were activated and somebody basically crashed into him while he was outside his vehicle," Carroll said. "We did a statewide press conference, where we went to Chicago. We did the central Illinois region and the southern part of the state and during that week, after we did the press conference, we lost two troopers."
This year, 26 squad cars have been struck and three troopers have lost their lives due to motor vehicle crashes.
"If you're struck, whether you're in your car or outside of it, by a vehicle going 70 mph, the chances of you sustaining great injury or even death ... there's a huge risk there," Carroll said.
Travis Molloy had been with the state police for 15 years and said it's almost impossible to find a trooper who hasn't been impacted by Scott's Law.
"Pretty much every man I know on the job has a story about almost being hit or have been hit already," Molloy said.
According to Molloy, he's even had an experience himself.
"I got sent up on I-55 by Willamsville, to check on a vehicle in the ditch. A vehicle struck the rear end of the squad car and when it did that, my squad car turned and sucked me back inside," Molloy said. "I was out of work for about three months with head and back injuries."
In order to keep the people of Illinois safe, Carroll said troopers have to be kept safe too.
"We'll continue to do what we do," he said. "We raised our hand(s) and swore upon oath that, that's what we do, but I will tell you, we are looking over our shoulder a lot more now."