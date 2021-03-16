ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois State Police are issuing a warning to citizens following what they call a "drastic increase" in carjackings in Illinois communities.
Police took to Facebook to share tips they said can help people avoid becoming victims.
- Stay alert and aware of your surrounds when walking to/from your vehicle, putting groceries away, or gathering your belongings to exit your vehicle
- Always keep your doors lock, whether you are parked to make a phone call, waiting on someone, etc. keep the doors locked
- Always have your keys prepared when walking to your vehicle, don’t fumble looking for them at your door
- When stopping at a light or stop sign always keep a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to allow you space to maneuver and drive away, if necessary
What to do if you are the victim of a carjacking:
- Never fight for your vehicle, it can always be replaced.
- Avoid verbal/physical confrontations
- If there is a child in the vehicle, voice that
- Remember the description of the suspect(s) and if there is another vehicle with them
- Your safety is the #1 priority! Always call 9-1-1
The Illinois State Police has partnered with federal and local law enforcement agencies and created a Joint Carjacking Taskforce to help combat crimes throughout the State of Illinois.
