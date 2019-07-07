MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a badly hurt pedestrian.
Troopers found a man in Madison County on Interstate 270 just before 6 a.m. on Friday. They say he was curled up against median wires when they found him, and he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
This man hasn't been identified yet. State Police shared photos of the man’s tattoos on Facebook in the hopes they may be recognized.
ISP says he's approximately 25 to 30 years old, around 6 foot tall, and between 200 and 220 pounds.
Anyone with information about who the man might be or what happened should call 618-315-7307.