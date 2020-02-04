LAWRENCE PARK, P.A. (WAND) - Pennsylvania State Police came to the rescue of several abandoned guinea pigs on Friday.
A trooper heard some squeaking during a traffic stop and later saw footprints in the snow. He followed them and found five guinea pigs huddled together.
The animals were apparently dropped off along the roadside. Three of the guinea pigs survived, but the other two did not.
Troopers used gloves to recover the three surviving animals and placed them in a box.
The animals were taken to the State Police barracks in Lawrence Park, where they were turned over to an animal shelter.
State police said the melted snow around the guinea pigs indicated they had been abandoned for some time. Investigators are treating it as an animal cruelty case.