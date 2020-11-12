(WAND) - Illinois, along with 18 other states, have joined together in establishing a new non-partisan organization, the Cannabis Regulators Association (CANNRA).
CANNRA allows cannabis regulators to share institutional knowledge and regulatory best practices throughout the industry.
The new organization will help assist federal, state, and local jurisdictions that have approved or are weighing the legalization of cannabis by providing objective data and evidence-based approaches to policy-making and implementation.
“Illinois is proud to be a founding member of this new association which is key to ensuring cannabis legalization is pursued in a fair, equitable manner for all,” said Danielle Perry, Cannabis Regulation and Oversight Officer for the State of Illinois. “As we continue to prioritize equity informing Illinois’ legal cannabis industry, we look forward to sharing our learnings and benefitting from the experience of other states in the months and years ahead.”
For years, cannabis regulators have relied on each other to share experiences, institutional expertise, and assistance navigating the policy and regulatory issues associated with legalizing and regulating cannabis.
“The Cannabis Regulators Association will provide a much-needed forum for regulators to engage with each other to identify and develop best practices, create model policies that safeguard public health and safety, and promote regulatory certainty for industry participants,” said Norman Birenbaum, CANNRA’s inaugural president. “The association will strive to create and promote harmony and standardization across jurisdictions which choose to legalize and regulate cannabis. The Cannabis Regulators Association will also work to ensure federal officials benefit from the vast experiences of states across the nation to ensure any changes to federal law adequately address states’ needs and priorities.”
The Cannabis Regulators Association does not take a formal position on being for or against cannabis legalization. Instead, it seeks to provide government jurisdictions with unbiased information to help make informed decisions when considering whether or how to legalize or expand regulated cannabis.
CANNRA will act as a database source for cannabis regulators sharing exchanges with research organizations, public health officials, policymakers, legal authorities, advocacy groups, and cannabis industry participants.
CANNRA founding members include the principal cannabis regulators from 19 states: Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington.
For more information about the Cannabis Regulators Association or to inquire about membership, visit www.Cann-RA.org.
