GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett is recovering after a car crash according to a Facebook post on his official page.
As reported by the post, which is said to be from his family, Bennett was involved in a single-car crash Sunday night on his way home from an event in Iroquois County. The crash occurred near Gibson City.
Bennett was transported to a hospital where he's been under observation. Due to the incident, Bennett will not be attending the Veto Sessions in Springfield on Tuesday.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
