Illinois Rep. Allen Skillicorn announced Sunday that a recall resolution is on the table if Gov. J.B. Pritzker fails to fix the state's unemployment claims website.
For the past two months the Illinois Department of Employment Security has had technical issues causing delays and frustration for thousands of residents trying to file unemployment benefits, Skillicorn said in a statement.
“Managing this site is the one job and the one responsibility the Governor has in all of this and he can’t even do that," he said. "The level of incompetence here is incredible."
The Illinois representative threatened to file a motion to recall Pritzker's election if the website isn't fixed soon.
"Now the processing system is making private information publicly available," Skillicorn added.
According to WBEZ, an Illinois Department of Employment Security website showed applicants social security numbers and other details.
Jordan Abudayyeh, Gov. Pritzker's spokeswoman, said the information was public for "a short time" and was instantly fixed.
Illinois Rep. Grant Wehrli said Illinoisans,who are not at fault for being out of work, deserve better.
"They deserve prompt certification of unemployment benefits," Wehrli said. "They absolutely deserve to know their personal information is safe. Right now they have neither."
Wehrli called on IDES and the governor to inform the public as to when they became aware of the breach, how long the data was exposed on the site and what action is being taken to prevent a similar breach in the future.
