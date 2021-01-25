SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – State Representative Tim Butler has been reappointed as Assistant Minority Leader in the Illinois House of Representatives.
"I want to thank Leader Durkin for this appointment. It is an honor to be selected as part of the leadership team," said Butler. "As the 87th House District is largely the same district previously represented by Abraham Lincoln, it is especially meaningful to follow in his footsteps since he also held a role in leadership while he was a member of the Illinois House."
In January of 2019, Butler became the first Sangamon County resident to be a member of House Republican Leadership since former Rep. Raymond Poe in 2002.
Butler was named Republican Conference Chairman at the time and was later elevated to the role of Assistant Minority Leader in September of 2019.
Butler continued, "Serving on behalf of the people of the 87th District as the Assistant Minority Leader is truly humbling, and I will continue to demonstrate the values of our area as a member of leadership."
As Assistant Minority Leader, Butler plays an essential role in the legislative agenda of the House Republican Caucus and the advancement of Republican policy goals in negotiation with the Democratic Caucus.
"Rep. Butler brings a wealth of knowledge to our leadership team and has already proven to be an asset to not only our caucus but the people of Illinois," said Leader Durkin. "He will play a prominent role in the redistricting process this year."
Butler is the eleventh member of Durkin's appointed leadership team.
