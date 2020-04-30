EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - State Rep. Blaine Wilhour said he has been working with Governor JB Pritzker on a plan to reopen churches after hearing from many constituents.
Rep. Wilhour (R-Beecher City) said he is working with the governor to develop a list guidelines for churches to resume in person services. Wilhour said he had a 45-minute conversation with Pritzker on Saturday and the governor expressed the desire to resume services.
“The freedom to assemble and the freedom to practice our faith is a right guaranteed by the Constitution. Reopening our churches needs to be a priority,” said Rep. Wilhour.
The recommendations include five categories churches would need to address to resume services, church activities and before or after services.
“First, I want to emphasis that these are guidelines – not requirements,” Wilhour said. “For instance, the guidelines I am proposing strongly suggest that people over 65 continue to stay home. These are suggested guidelines but ultimately people have to make choices and they must take responsibility for those choices. This should not be viewed as government coming in and allowing people to exercise their freedom to worship. These are intended to be guidelines to help churches reopen in a manner that ensures the safety of the congregants and the community at large. I have every confidence that our churches and our church leaders are perfectly capable of holding services while at the same time ensuring the most vulnerable people in their church community are protected.”
The suggested temporary guidelines for places of worship include a common-sense checklist of cleaning the church sanctuary pews and chairs, doorknobs, light switches, microphones, and anything that would change hands or be touched. The guidelines would also remove bibles and hymnals from the back side of pews.
To read the full list of proposed guidelines, see below.
