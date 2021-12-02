SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- State Representative Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville) has announced he will be running for re-election in the newly drawn 107th District.
Halbrook was elected State Representative in the 102nd District in 2016, and prior to that, served two terms as State Representative in the 110th District from 2012-2015.
“There are many challenges facing our state right now,” Halbrook said. “We have not addressed pensions. We have done nothing to provide Illinois residents with any kind of meaningful tax relief. Spending is out of control, and we have failed to root out the culture of corruption in Illinois. We need a new approach and that can only happen if reform-minded candidates run for the statehouse and win. I am running to continue to keep fighting to turn our state around.”
Over the course of his last legislative session, Halbrook opposed the Illinois version of the Green New Deal, which brought sex education into the classroom for kids as young as 5-years-old, and a bill to eliminate the right of conscience for Illinois workers and a ban on parental notification of abortion.
“Illinois may be a blue state and there is no question that the Legislature continues to lurch to the left but many of the bills the far left is pushing end up passing with just the bare minimum of votes needed,” Halbrook said. “It is discouraging to see these bills pass but if we had more common-sense conservatives elected, we could stop some of these measures from getting through the Legislature. We need to keep putting pressure on the leaders in the House and the Senate to focus on the right priorities. We need to lower taxes, create more jobs, and fix our pension system. Making Illinois the abortion capital of the Midwest does not accomplish any of these goals.”
A map of the newly drawn district is attached below:
