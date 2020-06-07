CHICAGO (WAND) - One Illinois Representative is asking for a billion dollar investment into black communities across the state.
Representative Emmanuel "Chris" Welch led a powerful chant at the Westside Day of Action in Chicago.
“Our demand governor, is for a billion dollars of investment right here in our community."
He says this will be achieved with Pritzker's help.
In his message, Welch honored the names, "George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, LaQuan McDonald, Fred Hampton, and all other black lives that were murdered at the hands of police."
That's what brings us to the water shed moment that will lead us to change. We can do this together in making change happen, said Welch. "Because each person that we just named was a black life that mattered."
