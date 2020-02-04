SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Representative Tim Butler (R-Springfield) introduced legislation (House Bill 3940) to ban sweepstakes machines in Illinois.
Butler said, even though sweepstakes machines look and operate almost exactly like legal video gaming machines, they operate outside the requirements of Illinois' video gaming law.
On Friday, Butler, joined fellow State Representatives Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago), Jaime Andrade (D-Chicago) and Keith Wheeler (R-Oswego) in sending a letter to House colleagues trying to find more support and cosponsors.
The letter said: "In many instances these machines have been known to be located in businesses which have been denied a video gaming license. These machines have been located in communities which have banned the use of video gaming machines in their towns. Sweepstakes machines are even marketed as 'slot-style games' offering 'jackpots' to players… Yet, sweepstakes machines are unregulated, the owners are not subject to background checks, and the machines do not pay state or local taxes."
"The argument that this is corollary to winning a Big Mac in a scratch-off at McDonald's is completely bogus," said Butler. "It is obvious to anyone that has seen one of these 'sweepstakes' machines that they are clearly setup as gambling machines designed to skirt the law. I find that very concerning because it puts consumers at risk. The 2012 video gaming law was setup with important consumer protections like requiring operator background checks, limits on the number of gaming terminals and guaranteed chances for players to win to ensure they are not being cheated."
There are 27 sponsors of HB 3940 in the House.