DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two candidates for Macon County State's Attorney faced off in a debate Thursday, but it wasn't at a performing arts center, middle school or town hall - it was at a middle school.
Philip Tibbs and Scott Rueter faced off in a student-led debate at Johns Hill Magnet School in Decatur.
"I think anytime that we can get out into the community and have an educational experience for the students, it's something that we should be involved in," Tibbs said.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for them to get a chance to experience what we normally think (of) only as an adult activity, and it shouldn't be," Rueter said.
The debate was organized because the 7th and 8th graders have been studying argumentative writing and have asked teachers how they'll use that skill in the real world.
"I thought what better way to show them that it actually does get used than two professional arguers doing their thing," said teacher Stephani Bellinger.
Tibbs and Rueter answered questions written by students and delivered by student moderators. Both candidates said this debate provides a civic education that can't be gained from classroom work alone.
"When I was a student, we never had this opportunity in school, to see how an actual debate works," Tibbs said.
"If we want our children truly to be involved in the future, we should give them these kind of opportunities to perform on an adult level," Rueter said.
After Thursday's debate, students will vote Friday on who they think the winner was.
Tibbs and Rueter face off for real in the primary election on March 17, 2020.