DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — No criminal charges will be filed against a Vermilion County Sheriff's deputy in a fatal officer-involved shooting at the Vermilion County Courthouse, officials said Friday.
In a letter to Illinois State Police Zone Five Investigations, Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said her office reviewed all of the police reports, witness statements, security video and other documents and recordings of the Aug. 23 incident.
The investigation showed that Daryl Perkins, an inmate at the county jail, was was transported to the courthouse for a court appearance in a felony case.
Before his court appearance, Perkins was held in a first floor holding cell without handcuffs. Security video showed that Perkins requested to use the restroom, and Deputy Kyle Janesky escorted him to the restroom cell and locked the door.
The letter said that just after 10:06 a.m., Janesky heard that Perkins is finished using the restroom and opened the cell door. Perkins immediately began to stab the deputy with several Bic pens.
Janesky fell on his back and tried to kick Perkins and knock the pens out of his hand. Perkins continued to fight Janesky and tried to reach his firearm, the letter said.
During the struggle, Perkins grabbed Janesky's multi-tool and began to stab him in the face and neck area. Eventually, Perkins was able to remove Janesky's stun gun and aimed it at the deputy. Janesky then unholstered his gun and fired it at the inmate.
Perkins was later transferred by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:34 a.m. Janesky was treated for stab wounds to the eye, face, neck and hands.
Lacy's letter to state police said the struggle between Perkins and Janesky lasted over 70 seconds.
The state's attorney said that due to the circumstances of the shooting, deadly force was justified and the investigation into the incident is closed.