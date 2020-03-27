MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott said the COVID-19 pandemic has created new scams.
He said they've seen telephone and social media contacts calming to be from Medicare/Medicaid requesting personal information which can lead to identify theft.
They've also seen emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directing people to click a link which downloads malware to obtain personal information.
There have also been ads for unapproved COVID-19 treatment, an app claiming to track COVID-19 worldwide that installs malware, emails requesting information to see if you qualify for a stimulus payment and fake pharmacy calls requesting personal information.