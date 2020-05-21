DEERFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest) is backing a bill to expand the state's vote-by-mail program for the November election.
“People should not have to worry about their health and safety when exercising their right to vote,” Morrison said. “If people don’t feel safe going to restaurants, they won’t feel safe standing in line to cast their vote.”
The bill would give Illinoisans more options to forego traditional polling places and cast their ballots from home during the November 2020 election.
Morrison would like to see everyone who has voted in the last two years receive a ballot, which would then be returned to the county elections office and counted on Election Day.
This would not preclude in-person voting opportunities on and before Election Day.
“No one knows what this pandemic will look like come fall,” Morrison said. “It is imperative we give people more options to exercise their right to vote during this unprecedented time.”
Morrison's bill is Senate Bill 1863, a package of elections-related measures.
