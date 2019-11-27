(WAND) – State Sen. Mark Sandoval is resigning at the end of 2019, a letter he submitted said Wednesday.
Federal agents had executed search warrants at locations tied on Sandoval on Sept. 24. That list of places included his Cicero district office and his Illinois State Capitol Office. NBC Chicago obtained a warrant released on Friday, which was only about his Capitol office. It can be viewed here.
The document said agents wanted to find items “related to any official action taken in exchange for a benefit” in the search. They also were seeking details on “any business owned or controlled by” Sandoval.
Also named in the warrant were items related to five Illinois Department of Transportation officials and items connected to ComEd and Exelon, as well as any worker with those companies. It names “Exelon Official” A, B, C and D.
Sandoval, who has served in office since 2003 and is part of the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership, does not face any criminal charges.
His letter said the decision to step down, which takes effect on Jan. 1, comes “with a heavy heart”. He said the choice to resign was “necessary in order to proceed without distraction to the important work that needs to be accomplished for working families throughout the state of Illinois in the future”.
In October, Sandoval stepped down from the role of chair of the Senate Transportation Committee.
WAND-TV I-TEAM reporter Doug Wolfe reported Wednesday evening a special filing period was set by the Illinois Senate Board of Elections for Dec. 3. It’s meant for candidates interested in the seat Sandoval currently holds.