SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) recently accepted the Jim Guilinger Legislative Award from the Illinois Leadership Council for Agricultural Education.
According to its website, ILCAE is, "an advocacy group focused on strengthening Illinois Agricultural Education and the agricultural industry."
The Jim Guilinger Legislative Award is given to legislators who publicly support and advocate for agricultural education in Illinois.
Turner previously led legislation to add agricultural sciences as a type of course that may be counted toward the requirement for three years of science in order to gain admission to an Illinois public university, and has been a staunch advocate of agricultural education.
“As a lifelong resident of central Illinois, I have always been an advocate for agriculture,” said Turner. “I will continue being a voice for the ag community and I am honored to receive this award.”
