SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — HB 1046, a bill that would abolish life without parole sentences for those under 21 years old, has passed both the Illinois Senate and House.
If the bill goes into effect, those who are 21 and under who have been given life sentences after the bill has gone into effect will be able to petition for parole after serving 40 years.
Lindsey Hammond, the Police Director for Restore Justice Illinois, an organization supporting the bill said, "HB 1064 does not guarantee that people will be released into the community or that they will automatically come home, it just gives them that opportunity to have that consideration."
The bill heads to the governor's desk next.
