ILLINOIS (WAND) – A state lawmaker from Mattoon says he is stepping down at the end of his current term.
State Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) will see his term end in January of 2021. He has served the 55th District since 2003. He was elected to the Senate in 2002 after serving five years in the House.
Righter said in a press release that the time is right for a change.
“Words can not adequately describe the immeasurable blessing that serving the citizens of east-central and southeastern Illinois has always been,” he said. “Each day, whether in the Capitol or back home in the district, is a privilege. But after much thought and prayer, I’ve decided it’s time for this chapter of my public service to conclude.”
He also showed his appreciation to his constituents.
“My heartfelt thanks to the voters who have placed their collective trust in me and the values I have brought to the Capitol each legislative session,” he said. “I will always cherish the opportunity with which I have been graced.”
Righter has two sons, including Jonathan, a lieutenant in the U.S. Army, and Benjamin, a senior at Iowa State University studying aerospace engineering.