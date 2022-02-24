DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner is partnering with the Illinois treasurer’s office to bring an I-Cash event to Decatur.
The event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Turner's Decatur office.
The Treasure's office has more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed funds for Illinois residents. The I-Cash event will assist individuals file claims and determine if you are owed any funds.
The I-Cash team will be available to offer its services during the event.
