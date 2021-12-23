SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) is partnering with ImpactLife to host community blood drives in Springfield and Decatur this January.
“Blood donations continue to be a vital tool for the health of people in Central Illinois,” Turner said. “There is a critical need for blood donations from healthy individuals, and this weeklong event will be a safe opportunity to help increase our supply.”
The blood drives will take place Monday, Jan. 3 through Saturday, Jan. 8 both in Springfield and in Decatur.
The Springfield blood drive will take place at the Springfield Donor Center, located at 1999 Wabash Ave.
The Decatur blood drive will be held at the Decatur Donor Center, located at 151 W. Main Street in Decatur.
Appointments to donate will be required, a list of donation hours at the Springfield location can be found here, and Decatur here.
Donor centers are following recommendations from local, state and federal health agencies to keep staff, volunteers and donors safe. Masks and social distancing will be mandated.
For more information, Call Turner's Springfield office at 217-782-0228, or visit her website, www.senatordoristurner.com.
