CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A local state senator is confident in the state's cautious approach to reopen child care when the Central Region likely enters phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan next week.
“As businesses begin reopening and Illinoisans prepare to return to work, child care is a top priority for many families,” said State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) . “The availability of child care that enables them to go to work is crucial. New guidelines have been put in place for child care centers to plan and prepare for a safe reopening.”
An extension of the Stay-At-Home order closed all child care programs back on April 20.
Under Phase 3 and 4 all child care facilities as long as they create their own reopening plan that keeps both children and staff safe and healthy, adhering to rules set by health officials.
That plan must include what to do if a child or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, daily symptom checks and a face covering requirement, among other things.
No more than 10 children will be allowed in a classroom at a time for four weeks. After that, if the center has met proper health and social distancing requirements, it can expand to larger group sizes.
“Reopening child care centers will not only relieve parents when they return to work, but it will also give children access to educational resources in a safe learning environment,” Bennett said.
All regions of the state are on track to move to the next phase as early as May 29.
