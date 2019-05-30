SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Laura Murphy, a Democrat from Des Plaines, has developed a bill that will require more training on how to spot human trafficking.
"It could be immigrants that are brought over here, it's children who are abducted, it's runaways it's adults, it's housewives being sold into sex trafficking," Murphy said.
The Lodging Establishment Human Trafficking Recognition Training Act would require all hotels and motels to train employees on how to recognize human trafficking and how to alert authorities.
"Hotels are usually the number one area where activity occurs," Murphy said. "If you see this type of room left in a certain condition, this is one area you'd learn to be concerned with."
Murphy's measure will also require Illinois law enforcement to provide more training for officers to help them better detect trafficking.
"It will just add to new orientation training, and police will be required to receive additional training every two years," Murphy said.
This bill will also create stronger penalties for the crime. Currently law says a person only has three years to press charges against someone involved with sex trafficking. This bill would extend the time charges could be pressed up to 25 years.
"Unfortunately sex trafficking occurs at high rates throughout the U.S. and in Illinois," Murphy said. "People are being exploited and it's all ages of people."
The bill passed through both chambers and is waiting on the governor's signature. Mandatory training will start in January of 2020.
"It really takes advantage of the most vulnerable in our society," Murphy said. "We need to protect them."