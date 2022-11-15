SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — State Senator Sally Turner (R-Beason) and Senate Deputy Minority Leader Sue Rezin (R-Morris) held a press conference on Tuesday to unveil legislation that would create new offenses and penalties for those who intentionally sell scheduled drugs with fentanyl.
“This epidemic grows more serious each year as the number of deaths continues to climb. No longer is this just something that is happening in a faraway land, it’s happening everywhere,” said Senator Sally Turner. “We, as legislators, have a responsibility to take action and to protect the people who are the targets of this awful poison. Each day that we do nothing, more lives are lost.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger that morphine, according to a fact sheet from the DEA. Due to its powerful nature, fentanyl can easily cause overdose in opioid users who are unaware of its presence in drugs like heroin.
Senate Bill 4221 would amend an offense within the Illinois Controlled Substances Act to create a new Class X felony requiring 9-40 years in prison for unlawfully selling any scheduled drug, like Adderall or Vicodin, that contains a detectable amount of fentanyl.
“Nationally, nearly 70,000 people 18 and older died in 2021 from synthetic opioid-related incidents, with 90 percent of those being fentanyl-related. That is equivalent to one plane crashing each and every day,” said Senator Sue Rezin. “In Illinois, we have seen the number of synthetic opioid deaths jump from 87 in 2013 to 2,672 in 2021. That means in less than one decade, the state of Illinois saw nearly a 3,000 percent increase in synthetic opioid overdose deaths. We cannot and should not continue to turn a blind eye to this staggering trend.”
The legislation would also target those who use electronic devices to sell fentanyl by creating a Class 1 felony for anyone using an electronic communications device in the furtherance of controlled substance trafficking involving a substance containing any amount of fentanyl.
The legislation will be introduced during the legislative process this veto session.
