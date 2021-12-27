Decatur, Ill (WAND) – With COVID rapidly spreading in Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the state will surge mass vaccination operations statewide to meet COVID booster demand.
The governor also said the state is increasing testing and continuing to distribute monoclonal antibodies, anti-viral pills and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.
The governor, the state public health department and hospital officials spoke carefully at a Chicago news conference Monday but clearly laid the blame for an increase in COVID cases at the feet of those who have not been vaccinated.
“The vast, vast majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are not vaccinated,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “COVID-19 can be prevented through vaccination so get vaccinated and get boosted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.