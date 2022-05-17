SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker declared May 19 will be Crossing Guard Appreciation Day in Illinois.
The governor recognized the work crossing guards do to keep pedestrians safe at road crossings. Data in a press release said about 360 pedestrians in the 8 to 14 age range are hurt in vehicle-related incidents every year, on average.
That number would likely be far higher without the help of crossing guards, leaders said.
“Crossing guards are not only friendly faces at the start and end of the school day, but they also play a critical role in the overall safety and operation of our transportation network,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We’re proud to partner with Gov. Pritzker to recognize these public servants for all the work they do keeping communities – and our children – safe.”
Crossing guards are a visual reminder to drivers to slow down in schools zones, where children cross streets. They also help students learn safe pedestrian habits, which include looking both ways before entering a road and walking bikes across a street.
The proclamation is attached to this story in a PDF document.
