DIVERNON, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers were called out for a three vehicle crash on Interstate 55 southbound at mile marker 79 Friday afternoon.
The right lane was obstructed. Traffic was getting by in the left lane/left shoulder.
All traffic has since returned to normal and all lanes are open.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.