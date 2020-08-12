MARSHALL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers were called to a serious crash with injuries on Intestate 70 near milepost 147 Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on I-70 eastbound near the Marshall interchange just after 10 a.m.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
There were serious injuries, but troopers have not said how many people were hurt or what their condition is.
Traffic was slowed in each direction, but still flowing.
This is a developing story. More information will be added later.
