SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - More than 50 Illinois State Police Troopers will hit the road at the start of 2019.
The class was made up of two women and 57 men. For half a year, the cadets trained and studied to earn their badges.
Commander of Illinois State Police, Akil Smith, says this day will be one of the happiest days in a cadet's life.
"You get goosebumps because you remember your day sitting there and how excited you are for the job," Smith said.
The new troopers will report to ISP patrol districts throughout the state on Monday, Dec. 31.
The troopers have completed 27 weeks of physical and classroom instruction, which included cultural diversity, procedural justice, domestic violence, firearms training, Illinois vehicle code and control and arrest tactics.
"After graduation you go and do the job in the field, on the streets," Smith said. "That's when the danger occurs and were the lessons we taught them are put to use."
Probationary troopers are required to participate in one-on-one mentoring with field training officers under a 14-week program.